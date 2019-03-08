Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Beccles Food and Drink Festival relishes in success following popular event

PUBLISHED: 14:15 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 28 May 2019

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

Dominic's Photography

Organisers have celebrated the success of the Beccles Food and Drink Festival, following the event last weekend.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's PhotographyBeccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

On Saturday (May 25), visitors and tourists came together to divulge in a range of cuisines at the annual event.

Tourists and locals relished in the wide variety of food stalls set up on the cobbled streets of Beccles.

According to festival organisers, thousands came to the town's centre to celebrate local artisan produce.

The festival which was held in New Market, the Public Hall as well as inside St.Michael's church tallied up 75 stalls which sold a variety of produce.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's PhotographyBeccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

Stalls specialising in Balkan cooking pottery, honey products, Moroccan and Oriental savoury pies, air-dried beef snacks and natural dog treats were scattered around the market town.

World street food was also on offer including fired Mediterranean kebabs, Indian curries and snacks, Vietnamese Banh Mi, Porchetta rolls as well as Greek Cypriot Souvlaki.

You may also want to watch:

The festival also showcased various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from local vineyards, breweries and distilleries.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's PhotographyBeccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

Paul Parravani, who founded the Beccles Business and Tourism Association, backs the event and led the small team of volunteers who organise the festival.

Mr Parravani said: "This was our largest and by far our most successful event day.

"The weather has been perfect, and all the traders and visitors we spoke to had enjoyed a very successful and enjoyable day. Everything has gone very smoothly, considering the logistics involved," he said.

A food theatre run by East Coast College also demonstrated the skills of local chefs and students.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's PhotographyBeccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

During the demonstrations, sausages from eight butchers from the Beccles area had their products judged by a blind tasting, with Beccles based W. J Seppings securing the title for the battle of the Beccles bangers trophy, D.J. Barnard from the Farmers Market were runners up and Chambers Butcherswon third place.

The festival also boasted entertainment throughout the event with musicians, children's shows as well as bands taking to the event.

Next year's festival day has already been set for May 23 and planning will begin in autumn.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists