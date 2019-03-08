Beccles Food and Drink Festival relishes in success following popular event

Beccles Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 25th May 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography Dominic's Photography

Organisers have celebrated the success of the Beccles Food and Drink Festival, following the event last weekend.

On Saturday (May 25), visitors and tourists came together to divulge in a range of cuisines at the annual event.

Tourists and locals relished in the wide variety of food stalls set up on the cobbled streets of Beccles.

According to festival organisers, thousands came to the town's centre to celebrate local artisan produce.

The festival which was held in New Market, the Public Hall as well as inside St.Michael's church tallied up 75 stalls which sold a variety of produce.

Stalls specialising in Balkan cooking pottery, honey products, Moroccan and Oriental savoury pies, air-dried beef snacks and natural dog treats were scattered around the market town.

World street food was also on offer including fired Mediterranean kebabs, Indian curries and snacks, Vietnamese Banh Mi, Porchetta rolls as well as Greek Cypriot Souvlaki.

The festival also showcased various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from local vineyards, breweries and distilleries.

Paul Parravani, who founded the Beccles Business and Tourism Association, backs the event and led the small team of volunteers who organise the festival.

Mr Parravani said: "This was our largest and by far our most successful event day.

"The weather has been perfect, and all the traders and visitors we spoke to had enjoyed a very successful and enjoyable day. Everything has gone very smoothly, considering the logistics involved," he said.

A food theatre run by East Coast College also demonstrated the skills of local chefs and students.

During the demonstrations, sausages from eight butchers from the Beccles area had their products judged by a blind tasting, with Beccles based W. J Seppings securing the title for the battle of the Beccles bangers trophy, D.J. Barnard from the Farmers Market were runners up and Chambers Butcherswon third place.

The festival also boasted entertainment throughout the event with musicians, children's shows as well as bands taking to the event.

Next year's festival day has already been set for May 23 and planning will begin in autumn.