Popular food and drink festival set to return

PUBLISHED: 15:30 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 03 February 2020

Beccles Food and Drink Festival in 2019. Photo: Dominic's Photography

Dominic's Photography

A popular free food festival will return to the streets later this year, with plans beginning to take shape.

Beccles Food and Drink festival is due to return for their sixth year on Saturday, May 23, with more than 75 stalls set to feature.

As well as welcoming back a number of regular favourites, new traders include gin and vodka distilleries, macrons, olive and chilli products, while a wide range of world street food will be available.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Parravani, who heads up a small volunteer team organising the event, said: "The festival goes from strength to strength, with a waiting list of producers wanting to showcase their businesses at what is now a very popular and well supported event in the town.

"We are providing additional seating areas so visitors will hopefully make a day of it and, ever conscious of the focus on environmental issues, we are making efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the event as a whole through a number of green initiatives."

The festival will be held around New Market, Sheepgate and in St Michael's and Hungate churches from 10am until 4pm, and wil also include cookery demonstrations and talks at Hungate Hall.

A free park and ride shuttle service will also run from Beccles Quay, where additional parking will be available.

