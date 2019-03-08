Search

A quacking day: Race day kicks off for Beccles' ducks

PUBLISHED: 11:55 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 July 2019

The colourful Beccles Duck Race

The colourful Beccles Duck Race

The sun has come out for a quacking day at the Beccles Duck Race, with hundreds of people flocking to the event.

The weekend event, held at Beccles Quay kicked off on Saturday boasting a range of entertainment for the family and raising money for Jaymen Woolston's treatment- a boy who suffers with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Following yesterday's efforts, the Beccles Duck Race raised £89.63 in collection and tombola, but the total amount is yet to be counted.

Today, the event will host a fun dog show, craft stalls as well as games.

The corporate ducks, raft and small ducks will hit the water at 12.30pm with organisers urging the community to come down in support.

Catherine Griggs, organiser of the Beccles Duck Race and Fundraiser Co-ordinator for the Beccles Football Club said: "We have 85 registered for the corporate ducks, we then have the raft race which is four people in each raft, then we have the little ducks to follow," she said.

To donate to Jaymen's treatment, visit the GoFundMe page.

