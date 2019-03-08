Diversions and temporary traffic lights in place in Beccles

Roadworks will starts in Beccles for four weeks from June 17.

A phased series of roadworks will see traffic signals ugraded and improved as diversions are put in place and a temporary one-way system introduced.

Traffic signal upgrades will be taking place at the junction with Station Road & Newgate, #Beccles. Works will included the installation of LED signal heads, re-programming the traffic signals, pedestrian crossing facility and resurfacing the footway between Newgate & Smallgate. — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 4, 2019

Traffic signal upgrades will be taking place at the junction of Station Road and Newgate in Beccles.

The improvement work will include the installation of LED signal heads, re-programming of the traffic signals, a pedestrian crossing facility and resurfacing of the footway between Newgate and Smallgate.

The work will take place from today (Monday, June 17) until July 12, although the times and dates may change depending on weather conditions.

Phase one of the project, which will run until June 23, will see Station Road closed from the junction of Smallgate and Newgate.

The diversion route for phase one is: George Westwood Way, A146, B1127, Benacre Road, A145 New Beccles Bypass, A145 London Road and Smallgate.

Following this, phase two will see Station Road closed from the Smallgate junction to the junction with Fair Close, and Newgate from the junction with Gaol Lane for 55 metres southbound until July 12.

The diversion route for phase two is: Smallgate, Saltgate, New Market, Ballygate, St Marys Road, A145 London Road, A145 New Beccles Bypass, Benacre Road, B1127, A146 and George Westwood Way.

A temporary one-way system will be in place along Ballygate during the roadworks. Traffic will head southbound from the junction with New Market to St Mary's Road.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout at the junction with Ballygate and Ringsfield Road.

Access to properties will be available at all times.

If access is obstructed, residents are encouraged to speak to Suffolk Highways workers who will provide access as soon as it is safe to do so.