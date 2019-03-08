Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Still time to join hundreds of cyclists at popular bike ride

PUBLISHED: 10:59 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 02 May 2019

Family riders set off on the Beccles Cycle for Life ride last year. The annual charity bike ride returns on May 12. Picture: John Swanbury

Family riders set off on the Beccles Cycle for Life ride last year. The annual charity bike ride returns on May 12. Picture: John Swanbury

Archant

Riders still have time to sign up and enter in advance of a popular charity bike ride.

However, the deadline to enter in advance of the Beccles Cycle for Life annual charity ride on May 12 – organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles – will only run to this Saturday, May 4.

As of last weekend there were already more than 100 entries, but those who miss the advance registration deadline can enter on the day at £20 per head or £40 for a family group of four people, or with another £5 for one extra child.

You may also want to watch:

Now in its 18th year, the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club's charitable trust equally.

With the ride suitable for all ages and abilities – as there are five possible distances of eight, 16, 25, 41 and 50 miles – it attracts families and regular cyclists alike.

There are prizes to be won by riders who raise sponsorship, and a certificate for the distance ridden will be offered to all who finish.

This year cycling helmets are compulsory for all who take part.

Visit becclescycleforlife.org for further details.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Off-shore wind giant heads to Norwich to source suppliers

Susan Falch-Lovesey, local liaison officer and skills champion, Norfolk Vanguard and Boreas. Picture: ALAN O'NEILL CHPV MEDIA SERVICES

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Warning after people seen climbing ‘unstable’ cliffs in north Norfolk

Climbers warned about cliffs in West Runton. Picture: Sheringham and Cromer Coastguards

Extra park and ride buses for Norwich City promotion parade

Konect Bus will run an extra park and ride service for the NCFC promotion parade. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists