Still time to join hundreds of cyclists at popular bike ride

Family riders set off on the Beccles Cycle for Life ride last year. The annual charity bike ride returns on May 12. Picture: John Swanbury Archant

Riders still have time to sign up and enter in advance of a popular charity bike ride.

However, the deadline to enter in advance of the Beccles Cycle for Life annual charity ride on May 12 – organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles – will only run to this Saturday, May 4.

As of last weekend there were already more than 100 entries, but those who miss the advance registration deadline can enter on the day at £20 per head or £40 for a family group of four people, or with another £5 for one extra child.

Now in its 18th year, the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club's charitable trust equally.

With the ride suitable for all ages and abilities – as there are five possible distances of eight, 16, 25, 41 and 50 miles – it attracts families and regular cyclists alike.

There are prizes to be won by riders who raise sponsorship, and a certificate for the distance ridden will be offered to all who finish.

This year cycling helmets are compulsory for all who take part.

Visit becclescycleforlife.org for further details.