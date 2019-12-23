Emergency services respond following crash on busy road

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and three fire crews were alerted to the crash on the A146 at Gillingham. Picture: Google Images Archant

One person has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic delays have been reported on the A146 Norwich Road following a collision near Beccles.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and three fire crews were alerted to the crash on the A146 at Gillingham, which happened about 10.30am on Monday, December 23.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South, Beccles and Bungay fire stations responded following reports of a road traffic collision at 10.39am and quickly had the incident under control with the scene cleared by 10.59am.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the A146 at Gillingham, near Beccles at 10.35am following reports of a single vehicle RTC.

The crash happened near the McDonalds roundabout. Police said the vehicle involved was a Renault Clio as one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused delays, with disruption reported on the A145 George Westwood Way stretch of road in Beccles and on the A146 Norwich Road, but the vehicle is now off the road according to police and traffic is said to be flowing once more.