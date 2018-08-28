Search

Advanced search

Citizen’s Advice funding cut sparks Beccles community fight

PUBLISHED: 06:21 28 December 2018

Proposals to withdraw the funding – worth £375,000 to Citizens Advice across Suffolk during 2017/18 – were announced by Suffolk County Council (SCC) on November 14. Picture: Contributed

Proposals to withdraw the funding – worth £375,000 to Citizens Advice across Suffolk during 2017/18 – were announced by Suffolk County Council (SCC) on November 14. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A petition to save the Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB) in Beccles has been launched after the council proposed to pull funding.

Last month, the Suffolk County Council proposed to halve, then completely withdraw funding to the service by 2020.

Since the announcement, the community have protested to keep the counselling service in their area and hope to bring together enough signatures to save it.

Jeff Harris, who is a CAB General Adviser and Beccles Town Councillor has been volunteering at CAB for 15 years.

After 41 years of teaching, Mr Harris began volunteering at the branch on New Market.

Mr Harris said: “Government papers, both national and locally, have a footnote stating that if the client has a problem reading, understanding or completing forms they are advised to visit their local CAB.

“Several of our regular clients are illiterate and a larger number need basic advice understanding complex communications and assistance in responding. Many of our older clients have no access to computers, a growing requirement from many authorities. Some clients seem to have the basic need of talking over problems with a trained listener,” Mr Harris said.

“To cut the CAB budget severely would be a thoughtless act of social vandalism – it is time to break into the Counties Reserves.”

Councillor Richard Rout, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection, said: “Capturing the views of residents who use local Citizens Advice (CAB) is important to us. We met with members of the public, CAB representatives and councillors from all political parties last month to discuss the proposed reduction in funding. Following on from this, and the Scrutiny Committee process, we are now proposing a period of phased grant reduction to alleviate the concerns raised and to help Suffolk’s CAB plan their finances for years to come.

“Our local Citizens Advice consultation is the best way for residents to tell us how they currently use the CAB service. We also want to hear how they may be impacted, specifically from an equality perspective, by any potential changes to funding. As part of this engagement process, I will be visiting and speaking to each of the Suffolk CAB,” Mr Rout said.

Details for the consultation and the survey can be found on the Suffolk County Council Website and paper surveys will be distributed to CAB offices and libraries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Thetford man ‘too drunk to stand’ after driving wrong way on A14

Remigijus Katinas, from Thetford, who drove the wrong way on the A14. Picture: Andrew Young

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists