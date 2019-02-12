Search

Community celebrates rising musical stars in the town

PUBLISHED: 16:27 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 21 February 2019

Oscar Cashell with Beccles Rotary president Paul Randle , Rotarian Colleen Simpson and the Mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. He won the Young Musician competition with his performance on the alto saxophone.

The Beccles community has celebrated the musical talents of the area, with the young vocalist and musician of the year.

All vocalists with the pictured with Beccles mayor and the Rotary president. Picture: Contributed by Beccles RotaryAll vocalists with the pictured with Beccles mayor and the Rotary president. Picture: Contributed by Beccles Rotary

Aspiring musicians around Waveney performed in the competition at Beccles Public Hall on February 17.

The aim was for them to gain confidence and experience being in front of an audience.

Georgina Stock, Evie Book, Olivier Oldrey and Madhulika Joglekar were all recognised for their vocal skill and talent.

Vocalists Sayomeh Adzaku, Emily Oldman, Roby Armstrong, Maddi Williams and Francis Vaughan were also commended.

For the instrumental section, saxophonists Oscar Cashell, Finty Woold and Stuart Taylor were awarded first, second and third for their performance.

Other musicians were Kirti Suhas, Sophie Wilson, Harvey Ansdell, Isobel Armstrong, Bruce Jackson, Lucy Rainer, Emily Oldman, Charlotte Joseph, Joanne Lin, Elena Ttrent, Myo Zin Han and Joanne Lin.

Rotarian Colleen Simpson, who originally devised the annual event was thanked for her services on the night.

