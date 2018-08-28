Mulled wine, mince pies and a Christmas Cracker

The Beccles Choral Society will be performing Picture: Alan Lyall Archant

The Beccles Choral Society have announced their annual Christmas Carol event and will perform Christmas Cracker.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event which will run over the course of two weeks will begin this Sunday (December 16) at Sir John Leman High School in Beccles.

After their sell-out concert last year, and fresh from their recent acclaimed performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio the group will come together ahead of the festive season.

This year’s concert will showcase a number of traditional carols as well as popular Christmas music which will involve the audience.

Students from the John Leman High School choir and pupils from Thurlton Primary School.

The mood will also be set with mulled wine and mince pies.

The concert will begin at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 16. Entry to the event is £5 and family tickets are £10 from the Beccles Bookshop and Cheryl Coutts on 01502 714655.