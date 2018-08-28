Search

Hitting the high note: Christmas Oratorio performance by Choral Society

PUBLISHED: 09:15 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 23 November 2018

The Beccles Choral Society has returned for the festive season following their sell-out concert. Picture: Contributed

Archant

The Beccles Choral Society will return for the festive season as they host a performance of ‘Christmas Oratorio’.

Following their sell-out concert with Gippeswyk Singer at Snape Maltings Concert Hall earlier in the year, the group will perform to St Michael’s Church later this month for the Christmas period.

Boasting a track list from 1735, the audience will experience a light and lyrical performance with woodwinds and harpsichord.

Originally written in German, the choir will sing a translation into English of a well-chosen selection of the arias, recitatives and choruses. Tickets can be purchased for from the Beccles Bookshop and from Cheryl Coutts on 01502 714655 for £12, children under 16 are free.

The performance will take place on Sunday, November 25 at 4.30pm in St Michael’s Church, Beccles.

On December 16, the choir will present their annual Christmas concert at the Sir John Leman High School in Beccles.

