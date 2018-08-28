Town celebrates hard-working locals in community awards ceremony

David Spink and Diane Dungate of the Beccles Bell Tower Volunteers, pictured with Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw were noted as dedicated and hard-working individuals. Picture: Contributed by Beccles Town Council Archant

The community have recognised the hard work of dedicated members in the Beccles Community Awards.

Maureen Saunders, David Spint and Diane Dungate were anonymously nominated for their tireless work in the the community.

Maureen Saunders was recognised for her role at the Beccles Lido office and was described as the “nerve centre” of the whole operation, organising risk assessments, insurance, pay roll, banking and all other paper work as well as Lido collections and fundraisers.

David Spink and Diane Dungate, of the Beccles Bell Tower Volunteer were noted as dedicated and hard-working individuals who ensure everything is well planned, organised and prepared for.

Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “The Bell Tower would not prosper and bring in funding without the effort of David and Diane.”

The pair organise and train the other volunteers as well as plan and execute events throughout the year, such as the Treasure Hunt.