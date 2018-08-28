Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town celebrates hard-working locals in community awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:13 22 January 2019

David Spink and Diane Dungate of the Beccles Bell Tower Volunteers, pictured with Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw were noted as dedicated and hard-working individuals. Picture: Contributed by Beccles Town Council

David Spink and Diane Dungate of the Beccles Bell Tower Volunteers, pictured with Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw were noted as dedicated and hard-working individuals. Picture: Contributed by Beccles Town Council

Archant

The community have recognised the hard work of dedicated members in the Beccles Community Awards.

Maureen Saunders was recognised for her role at the Beccles Lido office and was described as the �nerve centre� of the whole operation. Picture: Contributed by Beccles Town CouncilMaureen Saunders was recognised for her role at the Beccles Lido office and was described as the �nerve centre� of the whole operation. Picture: Contributed by Beccles Town Council

Maureen Saunders, David Spint and Diane Dungate were anonymously nominated for their tireless work in the the community.

Maureen Saunders was recognised for her role at the Beccles Lido office and was described as the “nerve centre” of the whole operation, organising risk assessments, insurance, pay roll, banking and all other paper work as well as Lido collections and fundraisers.

David Spink and Diane Dungate, of the Beccles Bell Tower Volunteer were noted as dedicated and hard-working individuals who ensure everything is well planned, organised and prepared for.

Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “The Bell Tower would not prosper and bring in funding without the effort of David and Diane.”

The pair organise and train the other volunteers as well as plan and execute events throughout the year, such as the Treasure Hunt.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

The Owl Tea Rooms in Holt was broken into. Picture: Google Maps

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists