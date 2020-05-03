Search

Advanced search

Popular carnival cancelled amid coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:22 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 03 May 2020

In 2019, hundreds of people enjoyed the Beccles Carnival weekend which included the Beccles Parade on Sunday. Picture: Kerry Feek

In 2019, hundreds of people enjoyed the Beccles Carnival weekend which included the Beccles Parade on Sunday. Picture: Kerry Feek

Kerry Feek

One of Beccles’ most popular summer events has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, hundreds of people enjoyed the Beccles Carnival weekend which included the Beccles Parade on Sunday. Picture: Kerry FeekIn 2019, hundreds of people enjoyed the Beccles Carnival weekend which included the Beccles Parade on Sunday. Picture: Kerry Feek

Beccles Carnival and family fun weekend, which was due to go ahead on August 15-16, will no longer be taking place.

In a statement, organisers said it was the “right decision” to call off the parade, stressing that the safety of visitors, entertainers, volunteers and residents was of “paramount importance”.

They said: “It is with great sadness that the Beccles Carnival organisational crew have decided that we have no alternative but to cancel Beccles Carnival and family fun weekend 2020.

“As many will be aware the carnival organisational crew start planning for the event at least 12 months in advance.

In 2019, hundreds of people enjoyed the Beccles Carnival weekend which included the Beccles Parade on Sunday. Picture: Kerry FeekIn 2019, hundreds of people enjoyed the Beccles Carnival weekend which included the Beccles Parade on Sunday. Picture: Kerry Feek

“Bookings, deposits and balances are due in the coming weeks and months, and we may be required to pay cancellation fees if we delayed the decision any further.

“As there is no guarantee the restriction on travel and gathering of large crowds will be lifted by August, we need to minimise losses to ensure the event carries on for many more years.

You may also want to watch:

“By taking the decision at this stage, will ensure we have funds remaining to carry forward for 2021.”

They added that all stall holders who paid in advance will be reimbursed in full or may be able to carry their fee forward for next year.

The statement continued: “Beccles Carnival, in various forms, has been running since before the 1900s and only ever not took place during the war years.

“We are thankful for the support received from everyone - locals, holiday makers and businesses alike. We hope you will support and understand our decision and wish to reassure you that we will be bigger and better in 2021.

“In the meantime, crew members are keeping busy planning a virtual carnival and our pumpkin festival in October, which we hope to continue with for 2020.”

The news fulfils a promise made by carnival organisers to make a decision regarding cancellation by May 1.

On March 21, they asked residents to “bear with us during this rapidly changing time” as social distancing restrictions brought the likelihood of the carnival into doubt.

Residents will be saddened by the news, though many users noted on Facebook that they appreciated the decision made by organisers and believed it was a “sensible one”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Right call to move the Euros for GOAT

Norwich City's Finnish international Teemu Pukki is in no doubt cancelling the Euros was the right call Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The class of 2019 or the 2004 vintage – can you pick your Norwich City XI?

The class of 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Warning after motorist caught doing 53mph in 30mph zone

Speed enforcement checks have been carried out across Lowestoft with one motorist issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being captured doing 53mph in a 30mph limit on Sunday, May 3. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook
Drive 24