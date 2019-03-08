Search

Everything you need to know about Beccles Carnival 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 17 August 2019

The Beccles Carnival parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Beccles is getting ready for the town's biggest annual event this weekend.

The town's carnival gets under way on Saturday at the Beccles Quay events arena on Fen Lane at 1pm with a family fun afternoon.

There will be children's fancy dress, the Beccles Baby competition, a fun dog show, dinosaur show, children's races, stalls, beer tent, fun zone with rides and inflatables.

Entry to the events on the Quay are £1 per adult and accompanied children are free.

Saturday evening sees the return of the Beccles Quay Rocks live music event from 6pm.

The first band performing is Emily & Eryn who are a local band who have won Gorleston Makes Music.

They are followed on stage by Scooted N Booted, who are an eight-piece ska band.

The final band is UB42 who are the UK's leading UB40 tribute band.

Entry to Beccles Quay Rock's is £1 per person including children.

Organisers are happy for people to bring a picnic onto the site but no glass bottles will be permitted on site.

The carnival parade takes place on Sunday, gathering at Roy's of Beccles Car Park and then setting off at 1pm.

Carnival queen Amy, her princesses Adele, Yvie-Rose, and prince Harry will lead the colourful cavalcade as it winds its way through the town centre and down to Beccles Quay.

This year there 53 entries in the carnival parade including floats, majorettes, fancy dress characters, bands and Intouch System's pirate ship.

The parade will turn left onto Gosford Road, then turn left onto Station Road, into Market Street, left onto New market, left onto The Walk, onto Saltgate, and straight down Northgate, straight onto Fen Lane and ending up at Beccles Quay.

The carnival organisers would like to encourage everyone watching the parade to put at least 10p in a donation bucket on the parade route as this helps keep the carnival going for many more years.

The Quay bridge will be closed from 1.30pm to 3pm. This is due to health and safety and to access the Quay you will need to enter via Travis and Perkins entrance.

The bridge will have access for disabled, and pushchairs.

Sunday Live at the Quay is from be 1pm and will be an assortment of performers including Jack Ollett, Cantor's Theatre School, Caroline Yardy's Zumba, Framtastics, Samba Band, Molly Dancers.

There will be stalls, beer tent, fun zone including rides and inflatables open from 1pm to  6pm hours on Beccles Quay on Sunday.

Entry to the event will be £1 per adult and accompanied children are free.

