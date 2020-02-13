Search

Saved care home fights back from closure threat after 'inadequate' rating

PUBLISHED: 14:14 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 13 February 2020

Wellbeing Care Ltd has acquired St George's Care Home in Beccles. Picture: Wellbeing Care Ltd

A care home that was threatened with closure has implemented a new system under its new operator.

As reported last month, Wellbeing Care Ltd acquired St George's Care Home in Beccles, weeks after it had been slammed by inspectors as the Care Quality Commission rated the service as inadequate.

Now part of Wellbeing Care, with all staff keeping their jobs and residents transferring over, the dementia care home has chosen Person Centred Software's Mobile Care Monitoring system to enable it to deliver outstanding care.

With the addition of Mobile Care Monitoring, an innovative mobile solution for evidencing care delivery, Joy Henshaw, home manager, said: "With less paperwork to complete, care staff have more time for our residents to receive an even higher quality of care.

"As new residents choose to come and live at St George's Care Home in Beccles, the mobile care app gives staff all the information they need about each resident at their fingertips enabling them to provide safe and person-centred care."

Farooq Patel, director of Wellbeing Care, said: "The system provides our managers and senior staff with dashboards to monitor everything from residents' food and fluid intake through to ensuring that care plans are reviewed periodically.

"It reassures our team that they are providing the best care possible.

"Should an emergency occur, we can provide them with clear and detailed information about our resident to ensure they continue to receive safe and appropriate person-centred care."

St George's Care Home is also being decorated with new interiors, as key internal features include a private dining room and dementia friendly murals and enhanced activities.

With Person Centred Software helping care providers to be recognised for innovative, transparent and person-centred care, the Mobile Care Monitoring system ensures staff can see who they are caring for alongside all their care needs.

Mr Patel added: "Carers evidence care in real-time, ensuring the quality of information is both accurate and detailed, making it fast and easy to use with limited need for typing."

Wellbeing Care is an award-winning care operator which operates St George's Care Home in Beccles, The Dell Care Home in Lowestoft and Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad.

