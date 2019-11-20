Search

Attempted burglary reported at Beccles business

PUBLISHED: 14:22 20 November 2019

Grove Road, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary at a Beccles business.

An attempt was made to enter a business on Grove Road, in Beccles, sometime overnight between 6.15pm on Monday, November 18, and 9am on Tuesday, November 19.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Beading has been removed and an attempt was made to jemmy a window. No entry was gained."

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/70171/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

