Two people rescued from boat
PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 01 December 2019
Archant © 2018
Two people have been rescued from a boat in Beccles on Sunday morning.
You may also want to watch:
Fire and Coastguard crews were called to Yarmouth Road at 11.02am on December 1, with crews from Beccles, Lowestoft South and two from Princes Street, Ipswich, mobilised.
The two people onboard were recovered by the Coastguard team, with fire crews stood down at 11.31am.
The pair are not believed to have been injured in the incident.