Eighth Beccles Beer Festival draws crowds for Lido fundraiser

Beccles Ale Festival November 2019, Teresa and John Gallagher, Graham Elliott and James Cushing Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

An ever-popular beer festival has returned to Beccles this weekend.

The eighth Beccles Beer Festival took to the town's Public Hall on Friday, with members of the town's council taking on the first shift behind the bar in support of proceedings.

The festival welcomed crowds throughout the weekend, with live music also on offer.

This year, the festival marked the arrival of the first commercial brewery in Beccles in more than 150 years by featuring all three of the new Beccles Brew Co. ales, which only started being produced this summer.

The ales proved so popular, they were the first brewery to sell out on Saturday.

The festival also featured 30 real ales from across Suffolk and Norfolk, as well as craft lager and cider, as well as an auction of 18 bottles of vintage beer from the 1970s.

Proceeds from the festival will go towards the refurbishment project for Beccles Lido.

