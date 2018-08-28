It’s back! - Beer festival showcasing Norfolk and Suffolk’s best breweries returns

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Beer and ale lovers are in for a treat as a popular drinks festival makes a welcome return.

Thousands will be heading to Beccles Public Hall, in Smallgate, from 4pm today (Friday, November 16) to enjoy the town’s seventh annual beer festival.

The celebration of craft beers continues all weekend until Sunday evening.

Last year, more than 1,500 people flocked to the town and enjoyed beers from 26 different breweries and four cider makers.

And by the end of the weekend the crowd had enjoyed more than 5,000 pints.

This year’s festival will offer 30 different ales from across the region - including gluten free and vegan options.

There will be a selection of new ales not widely available on draft anywhere else – as well as festival stalwart and firm fan favourite Green Jack Ripper.

All money raised at the event will go towards Beccles Lido’s fundraising project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

For more information about the festival visit - www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk