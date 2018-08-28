Search

Advanced search

It’s back! - Beer festival showcasing Norfolk and Suffolk’s best breweries returns

PUBLISHED: 11:13 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:13 16 November 2018

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Beer and ale lovers are in for a treat as a popular drinks festival makes a welcome return.

Thousands will be heading to Beccles Public Hall, in Smallgate, from 4pm today (Friday, November 16) to enjoy the town’s seventh annual beer festival.

The celebration of craft beers continues all weekend until Sunday evening.

Last year, more than 1,500 people flocked to the town and enjoyed beers from 26 different breweries and four cider makers.

And by the end of the weekend the crowd had enjoyed more than 5,000 pints.

This year’s festival will offer 30 different ales from across the region - including gluten free and vegan options.

There will be a selection of new ales not widely available on draft anywhere else – as well as festival stalwart and firm fan favourite Green Jack Ripper.

All money raised at the event will go towards Beccles Lido’s fundraising project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

For more information about the festival visit - www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Running column: Mark Armstrong is playing the long game in his road to Manchester

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

What are the craziest crisp flavours this Christmas?

The new Kettle Chips Truffled Cheese and Champagne flavour Picture: Archant

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast