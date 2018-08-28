I’ll drink to that - Beccles Beer Festival returns for seventh year

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

It’s time to raise a glass and toast the return of Beccles Beer Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the festival continues to go from strength to strength and this year will feature its most extensive selection of local real ales, ciders and craft lager.

Last year, more than 1,500 people flocked to three-day festival and enjoyed beers from 26 different breweries and 4 cider makers.

And by the end of the weekend the crowd had enjoyed more than 5,000 pints.

However, this year’s festival is already shaping up to be bigger and better than before with a selection of 30 different ales – including glutton free and vegan options – all courtesy of Norfolk and Suffolk’s best breweries.

Organiser Graham Elliott said: “This is the biggest beer festival in the region and real ale enthusiasts travel from all over East Anglia.

“It is not just a celebration of local ales but it is held at Beccles Public Hall to raise funds for Beccles Lido.

“And it is run by hall and lido volunteers – so it celebrates these two fantastic community-run Beccles attractions.”

The festival will be offering a selection of new ales not widely available on draft anywhere else – as well as festival stalwart and firm fan favourite Green Jack Ripper.

As is tradition there will be live music on Friday and Saturday night with festival favourites Owl and Wolves on Friday with their old school blues and skiffle, while Baku and Beyond bring classic covers on Saturday.

All funds raised will go towards Beccles Lido’s biggest ever fundraising project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

This summer the Lido celebrated it’s most successful season ever with more than 50,000 visitors making a splash at the pool.

Beccles Lido director Shaun Crowley, who is also a organiser behind the event, explained why the town’s support was so vital for the community assets.

He said: “Community fundraising, whether at the Beer Festival, online donation or in Tesco really do help convince grant funders that Beccles supports the Lido.”

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/NewLiner

For more information about Beccles Beer Festival www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk



