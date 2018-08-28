Search

Advanced search

I’ll drink to that - Beccles Beer Festival returns for seventh year

PUBLISHED: 10:16 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 08 November 2018

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

It’s time to raise a glass and toast the return of Beccles Beer Festival.

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick ButcherBeccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Now in its seventh year, the festival continues to go from strength to strength and this year will feature its most extensive selection of local real ales, ciders and craft lager.

Last year, more than 1,500 people flocked to three-day festival and enjoyed beers from 26 different breweries and 4 cider makers.

And by the end of the weekend the crowd had enjoyed more than 5,000 pints.

However, this year’s festival is already shaping up to be bigger and better than before with a selection of 30 different ales – including glutton free and vegan options – all courtesy of Norfolk and Suffolk’s best breweries.

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick ButcherBeccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Organiser Graham Elliott said: “This is the biggest beer festival in the region and real ale enthusiasts travel from all over East Anglia.

“It is not just a celebration of local ales but it is held at Beccles Public Hall to raise funds for Beccles Lido.

“And it is run by hall and lido volunteers – so it celebrates these two fantastic community-run Beccles attractions.”

The festival will be offering a selection of new ales not widely available on draft anywhere else – as well as festival stalwart and firm fan favourite Green Jack Ripper.

Beccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick ButcherBeccles Beer Festival 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

As is tradition there will be live music on Friday and Saturday night with festival favourites Owl and Wolves on Friday with their old school blues and skiffle, while Baku and Beyond bring classic covers on Saturday.

All funds raised will go towards Beccles Lido’s biggest ever fundraising project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

This summer the Lido celebrated it’s most successful season ever with more than 50,000 visitors making a splash at the pool.

Beccles Lido director Shaun Crowley, who is also a organiser behind the event, explained why the town’s support was so vital for the community assets.

He said: “Community fundraising, whether at the Beer Festival, online donation or in Tesco really do help convince grant funders that Beccles supports the Lido.”

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/NewLiner

For more information about Beccles Beer Festival www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk



Most Read

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 466 drivers in October. Picture: Ian Burt

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

The Crown Inn's Sunday roast, Photo: The Crown Inn, Gayton

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 466 drivers in October. Picture: Ian Burt

Video New CCTV footage emerges as police launch new appeal over Norfolk man’s death

CCTV footage of Tony Green leaving Bar X on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast