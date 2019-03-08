Calling all triathletes! Town hosts event ahead of cycle tour

Jolien D'Hoore wins the first stage of the OVO energy Women's Tour in Southwold. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A Suffolk town well celebrate health and well-being as they host their own event following the OVO Energy Women's Tour.

To commemorate the first time Beccles will hold the international event, the market town will host a festival on Sunday, June 9.

Beginning at 8.30am, competitors can compete in the Beccles Triathlon ahead of the women's tour on June 10.

They will complete a 480m swim at the Beccles Lido, following by a 12.6 mile cycle through Gillingham, Geldeston, Ditching and through the Waveney Valley, then run 4.1 miles via Beccles Quay.

Once the last triathletes have crossed the finish line, there will also be live music, an opportunity to try out a mobile skate-park, stalls, a mini food market, as well as displays from freestyle bike team.

In its four previous visits to Suffolk, the OVO Energy Women's Tour is estimated to have attracted in excess of 250,000 spectators to the county.