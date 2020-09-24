Major road to close for emergency bridge repairs

Waveney Bridge on the A146. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A major road is to close next week for emergency bridge repairs.

The A146 Norwich Road at Beccles will be closed from Monday, September 28, until Saturday, October 3.

The closure comes following an emergency bridge joint replacement on Waveney Bridge earlier this year, with Suffolk Highways now set to return to replace the remaining three.

The road will be closed from the roundabout with George Westwood Way for 450 meters north-west bound.

Traffic will be diverted throughout the week via the A146, A143, A47, A1117, A146 and vice versa.

The road will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists throughout this time.