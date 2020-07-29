Beaver scout smashes fundraising target in support of his local zoo

Lennon Farr, seven, from the 1st Carlton Colville Scout group, has recently received the County Commissioners Commendation for his fundraising efforts. Picture: 1st Carlton Colville Scout group Archant

An animal-loving beaver scout from Lowestoft has completed a challenge to raise funds for his local zoo.

And after raising hundreds of pounds more than his target, Lennon Farr, from 1st Carlton Colville group, has recently received the County Commissioners Commendation for his fundraising efforts.

Seven-year-old Lennon challenged himself to cycle 100 miles in 30 days or less to raise money for Africa Alive, near Lowestoft.

Lennon wanted to raise £100 and in just 16 days he had completed his 100 miles – raising more than £1,700 on his Just Giving page.

Mel Buck, Lowestoft District Commissioner said: “This is an amazing achievement and shows the true morals and ethics of Scouting.

“Lowestoft District Scouts have stepped up to the challenges that these testing times have presented us with and I am so proud of the whole district.

“We are now looking at moving forward to face-to-face Scouting again and if anyone is interested in joining this amazing adventure please contact me on melbuck@btinternet.com “