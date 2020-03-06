Beautiful floral tribute to Jewson lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Close friends of a much-loved lorry driver who died in a crash on the A47 have created a touching floral tribute to him inspired by his career.

Calvin Beckett, who died at the age of 47, was born in Norwich and spent most of his life in Mattishall, working as a driver for Jewson. He was also the chairman of Toftwood Social Club.

His close friends Janet and Philip ‘Doddy’ Dodd, who own Forget Me Not Flowers in Dereham, decided to make a floral tribute in the shape of a Jewson lorry on behalf of all the staff who worked with Mr Beckett at the Greens Road branch in Dereham.

Mr Beckett was a friend of the Dodd family after working with Mr Dodd for more than 20 years.

In a tribute posted alongside the photos of the floral display, the Dodd family said: “A farewell tribute to Calvin Beckett who drove the Jewson’s lorry for Toftwood and Dereham branches for 25 years.

“A workmate to ‘Doddy’ and friend to our family who sadly died March 6, 2020, in a tragic accident on the A47.

“We will all miss you sounding the air horn and waving and smiling whenever you saw us.

“We will miss you greatly. We hope we have done the Jewson boys proud to say their final farewell.”

The couple, who attended Mr Beckett’s funeral on March 30, spoke of how the sun beamed out while his favourite Ipswich Town Football anthem Singing the Blues played at the end of the service.

Mrs Dodd said: “It was so moving at the crematorium, he arrived followed by two Jewson lorries, a cement mixer and another lorry all blasting their air horns as he arrived. We all joined in too.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak only close friends and family were able to attend the funeral in person, but hundreds were able to view a live stream or sit in their cars outside Breckland Crematorium to celebrate his life.

Mrs Dodd said: “The place would have been full to capacity with family, friends and builders throughout Norfolk.

“It’s so sad an awful virus can prevent people saying their final farewell.”

Proceeds from the funeral went to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, who helped on the day of his death, and The Big C cancer charity in tribute to his parents, Ron and Sandra, who both died of cancer.

Mr Beckett is survived by his sisters Camellia and Hannah, his partner Sandra and their two dogs Ruby and Lottie.