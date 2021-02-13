Publican facing legal action over Broads Authority caravan row

Published: 3:57 PM February 13, 2021

A publican is facing legal action after being ordered to remove three caravans from the site by the Broads Authority.

In 2018, Ray Hollocks, landlord of the Beauchamp Arms pub by the banks of the River Yare installed three static caravans on site.

He hoped that this would enable him to diversify the pub's trade by providing accommodation to fishermen, which at the time he said was the only way he could see it remaining a viable business.

But, later that year the BA opted to take enforcement action against him, requiring him to remove the statics, which it said required planning permission.

Mr Hollocks, however, argued that as caravans had been kept on-site many years prior, they should have a stay of execution.

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

Now, the BA is preparing to prosecute Mr Hollocks, with the vans still in situ more than two years later.

The pending prosecution comes following a visit to the Langley site in October, which found three caravans, prompting the BA to serve a notice on Mr Hollocks asking for further information on them, including who owned them and addresses- to determine if a planning breach had taken place.

However, after the BA disputed information provided by the publican, members of its planning committee unanimously voted in favour of taking legal action against him.

Cally Smith, head of planning at the BA, said: “We have asked the landowner to provide us with some simple information so that we can work out whether or not planning permission is required.

"We have extended the deadline three times, but he has still not cooperated, so this leaves us with little choice but to commence prosecution proceedings.

"We hope the risk of a prosecution and a criminal record will be enough to prompt a response from the individual.”

But Mr Hollocks said: "I find it incredible with all the issues in the country that the Broads Authority is continuing this action, especially as it relates to the hospitality and leisure industry.

"The matter seems very confusing - I filled the information in to the best of my knowledge. If I did not know an answer I simply stated this fact."