Police search for missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandu continues

Suffolk Police are looking for Beatrice Sandu, 13, from Lowestoft. Archant

Police inquiries are continuing in the search to find a missing teenager.

Beatrice Sandu – and not Sandhu as previously stated – was last seen on Friday night at her home in Ship Road, Pakefield.

A police spokesman said: “Beatrice Sandu, 13, was last seen at 10.30pm on Friday, December 21, at her home in Ship Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft.”

She was discovered to be missing at 7.30am on Saturday, and police issued an appeal to help locate the teenager – who may have “travelled to the Ipswich or Diss areas.”

She is described as white, five feet tall, of slight build with very long black hair, brown eyes and a tanned complexion.

The police spokesman added: “Beatrice remain a missing person with inquiries ongoing to locate her.”

Anyone who has seen Beatrice, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a girl matching the description should contact Suffolk police on 101.