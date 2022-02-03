News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Dramatic video shows fire crews battling 'devastating' church blaze

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:29 PM February 3, 2022
Updated: 12:39 PM February 3, 2022
Fire crews battling the blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has shared the video of its crews battling the blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell.

Dramatic footage has been released of the moment fire crews arrived at the scene of a "devastating" church blaze.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has shared the video of its crews battling the blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell.

Ten fire engines and around 60 fire staff were called to the incident at 10.44am on Wednesday, February 2 after sparks from welding work ignited the church's thatched roof.

Firefighters will also be visiting homes in the village today (February 3) to provide reassurance and offer home safety advice.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the 11th century St Mary's Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norf

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the 11th century St Mary's Church in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Treasurer of the Parochial Church Council (PCC), Patricia Clarke, said there "was not much left" in the church following the incident.

Ms Clarke said: "It reminded me of a horror film, I looked at it and that's what I thought. I did cry."

Firefighters tackling the fire in the church's 11th century round tower at Beachamwell, near Swaffham.

Firefighters tackling the fire in the church's 11th century round tower. - Credit: Gary Dent

The church's round tower was built in the 11th century and is believed to be one of the earliest in Norfolk.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has promised to do "all she can" to assist in the restoration of the church in her South West Norfolk constituency.

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

