Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing as more than 50 concrete beach chalets on a popular promenade are demolished.

A £1.6 million 40-week scheme started in July to demolish the 58 vconcrete beach chalets at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront and reinforce the lower cliff face at the southern end of the beach.

Now, three months on, the works are continuing at the site on Jubilee Terrace to ensure the cliff is stabilised.

The work – which is due to be completed by May 2021 – also includes the construction of a retaining wall, to prevent any slippage and risk to the public.

The 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft had closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues.

With the works continuing as part of a wider investment programme for the area, it comes after health and safety engineers had raised fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings almost four years ago.

East Suffolk Council said last December that the beach chalets would be replaced.

And with the work starting in July, it means that the scheme will be completed ahead of next year’s summer season.

Back at the start of the works, Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “In September we will be discussing further plans for new beach huts and further enhancements which will really improve the area for everyone.”