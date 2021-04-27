News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Be water aware' warning as boy seen swinging on rails of hire boat

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:40 PM April 27, 2021   
The boy was spotted by Broads Beat managers on Saturday near Acle

The boy was spotted by Broads Beat managers on Saturday near Acle - Credit: Broads Beat

A Broads Beat manager has told of his shock at seeing a young boy swinging from the back railings of a hire boat.

PC Paul Bassham, a beat manager based at Hoveton Station alongside his colleague Amy Barrell, said the incident occurred at Acle Marina on Saturday, April 24 at around 11am - with the family receiving "strong words of warning" as a result.

He said: "We were patrolling the River Bure in relation to a different investigation and were moored up at Acle. We saw this hire boat coming round the corner, and a young lad without a life jacket was hanging off the rails at the back.

"The dad, who was at the helm, was completely oblivious. He was looking the other way."

PC Bassham explained that himself and PC Barrell caught up with the boat and explained to the father why this kind of behaviour risked his son "becoming another statistic".

You may also want to watch:

"The dad was very apologetic", he explained. "We didn't want to ruin their holiday and we didn't hit them with any enforcement action. We wanted to educate them about the risks and encourage them to really think about what they were doing."

Broads Beat managers Amy Barrell and Paul Bassham, based out of Hoveton Police Station

Broads Beat managers Amy Barrell and Paul Bassham, based out of Hoveton Police Station - Credit: Broads Beat

The focus on river safety comes as the National Fire Chiefs' "Be Water Aware" campaign takes centre stage this week.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
  3. 3 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
  1. 4 Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
  2. 5 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
  3. 6 RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days
  4. 7 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  5. 8 Former BBC presenter lands job on ITV
  6. 9 Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development
  7. 10 'Integral' coastal railway's future in doubt

PC Bassham said: "We know people will be flocking to the Broads this summer, but water safety has never been more important.

"The area around Great Yarmouth is particularly tidal and dangerous."

He said he recommended people using the Aweigh app - designed to assist with navigation on the Norfolk Broads - and also What Three Words app, which gives your precise location to potential rescuers if you find yourself in trouble.

The Aweigh app is recommended by Broads Beat for all users of the Norfolk Broads this summer

The Aweigh app is recommended by Broads Beat for all users of the Norfolk Broads this summer - Credit: PC Paul Bassham

The officer continued: "Everyone who heads to the Broads this summer absolutely needs to be water aware, with the person at the helm concentrating at all times.

"We had an incident at Ludham with a private hire boat recently and a man getting crushed by his own boat. On that occasion the air ambulance had to be called.

"We want to avoid that at all costs."

Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
A stone cross stands on a triangle patch of land at a crossroads.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus