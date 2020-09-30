Family creates Be Happy Box business in memory of loved one

A family from Great Yarmouth has created a “Be Happy Box” business in memory of a family member who died from cancer aged just 35.

Stefanie was diagnosed in November 2017 and died just two days after her birthday in April 2018, leaving behind two daughters aged three and eight at the time.

Be Happy Box was created by the Harnett family in July 2019 to honour the memory of Stefanie and spread some positivity around the town and further afield.

The idea behind it is that customers can chose items to post from the businesses’ selection and post them to anyone who is in need of happy mail.

Emily Harnett, who is part of the family business, described how she suffered from mental health issues when her sister-in-law Stefanie died.

She said: “We set up the business in July 2019 after my sister-in-law was diagnosed with cancer in November 2017 and then sadly died in April 2018.

“For a while I suffered from mental health issues as a result of the grief and as a family we decided to come up with something that spread a bit of positivity.

“We wanted to focus on mindfulness boxes so that mental health was a central part of that because often people just get sent flowers when they are in grief and often that is not enough.”

The business has over 200 different products to date which include everything from chocolate, sweets, alcohol, mindful colour books and even happy news boxes.

Mrs Harnett said: “Companies across Norfolk work with us.

“Right now because of the pandemic we have found we are in demand more than ever.

“During a typical week we sell around 100 boxes and the lockdown has helped because it has allowed us to focus more on the business.

“The feedback we have received from people has been great and positive.”

Mrs Harnett was also hopeful about the future of the business.

She said: “We have plans to introduce a subscription box service from January which we hope will help us grow as a business.”