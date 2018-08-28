Join ‘local heroes’ in raising cash for charities by braving the North Sea for Christmas Day swim

Organisers of a popular festive tradition are hoping more “local heroes” will take the plunge to make this “the biggest year” of fundraising yet.

A number of local organisations and charities will benefit from swimmers sponsorship’s at this year's Lowestoft Christmas Day swim, with the beneficiaries lining up ahead of the popular tradition. Picture: Mollie Pettit A number of local organisations and charities will benefit from swimmers sponsorship’s at this year's Lowestoft Christmas Day swim, with the beneficiaries lining up ahead of the popular tradition. Picture: Mollie Pettit

More than 150 people have already signed up to brave the cold for a festive dip in the sea as part of this year’s Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim.

Returning for the 41st year, the fundraising swim is organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust with support from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Southwold, The Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Lowestoft Lions, St John Ambulance, The Claremont Pier and RNLI.

“Remember only registered swimmers will be given a swimmers band to take part – 100 per cent of your registration and donations go to this year’s selected local beneficiaries.”

With the swim having raised £42,000 since Sentinel took over organisation of the event, more than 1,000 ‘heroes’ have registered in that time and last year alone more than £13,000 was raised for local charities and worthy causes.

The Sentinel spokesman added: “This year the organisers are hoping that even more local heroes get involved and brave the North Sea at this much loved and anticipated social calendar event.

“Lets make this the biggest year yet and raise vital funds for our local organisations.”

The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim takes place on Monday, December 25 at 10am. Changing facilities and registration for registered swimmers only opens from 9.15am at the Claremont Pier.

With the swimmer applications now open, on registration swimmers are required to make a minimum £5 donation to ensure their registration is complete.

A number of local organisations and charities will benefit from swimmers sponsorship’s this year, with the beneficiaries – Lowestoft Thursday Club, Warren Association, Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Women Like Me, Topcats, Surviving United, Lowestoft Lions, Lowestoft Lifeguard Volunteer Corps, St John Ambulance, Changing Lives/Making Memories scheme, The Brian Gallagher Football Fund.

With all money raised going to the charities, organisers are encouraging all swimmers and those supporting the event to use the online donation page www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim to register or donate.