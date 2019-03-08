Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Out of control BBQ and lawn mower blaze among calls to fire service as sun hits Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:37 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 29 June 2019

The Fire Service has also dealt with a BBQ fire. Picture: Getty Images

The Fire Service has also dealt with a BBQ fire. Picture: Getty Images

Copyright: Michael Heim

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been busy as people go about enjoying the summer sun.

The Fire Service attended a gardener whose lawn mower caught fire. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREThe Fire Service attended a gardener whose lawn mower caught fire. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A crew from Dereham was called to extinguish a BBQ that had got out of control in Cranworth, near Shipdham, at 12.25pm on Saturday.

Firefighters tackled the blaze using hose jets.

You may also want to watch:

A gardener had a surprise after a lawn mower caught fire in Mendham Lane, Harleston, at about 10.50am

A team from Harleston attended and use jets to put the fire out.

Meanwhile, in King's Lynn, a crew from the town's fire station helped a person who had fallen at 8.10am.

A crew was then sent to tackle a blaze in Fred Ackland Drive at about 11.50am, using hose reel jets to extinguish.

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Two crashes cause delays on A47

Emergency services have been called to the A47. Picture: Fenland Police

‘Some were drowned, some were lying dead in the field’ - Farmer relives horror of dog attack which killed 33 sheep

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Picture: Julie Dacre

Norfolk pub to re-open after new owners found

The Green Dragon public house in Thetford. Pictures:SONYA BROWN

‘I tried everything to help her’: Heartbroken puppy owner warns of deadly disease

Ten-week-old Lotti died after she contracted the disease. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two crashes cause long delays on A11

Queues on the A11 between Wymonham and Thickthorn following a crash. Picture Robert Brad.

Norwich City NOT interested in Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson is not a target for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two crashes cause delays on A47

Emergency services have been called to the A47. Picture: Fenland Police

‘Ride free’ - tributes to biker killed in crash

Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene where a motorcyclist was killed near Felthrope on Wednesday. Picture: Archant

Bus journey times to be slashed as £500,000 interchange is opened

An aerial view of the new bus interchange at Round House Way in Cringleford. Pic: Transport For Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists