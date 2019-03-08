Out of control BBQ and lawn mower blaze among calls to fire service as sun hits Norfolk

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been busy as people go about enjoying the summer sun.

A crew from Dereham was called to extinguish a BBQ that had got out of control in Cranworth, near Shipdham, at 12.25pm on Saturday.

Firefighters tackled the blaze using hose jets.

A gardener had a surprise after a lawn mower caught fire in Mendham Lane, Harleston, at about 10.50am

A team from Harleston attended and use jets to put the fire out.

Meanwhile, in King's Lynn, a crew from the town's fire station helped a person who had fallen at 8.10am.

A crew was then sent to tackle a blaze in Fred Ackland Drive at about 11.50am, using hose reel jets to extinguish.