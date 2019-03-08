Out of control BBQ and lawn mower blaze among calls to fire service as sun hits Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:37 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 29 June 2019
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been busy as people go about enjoying the summer sun.
The Fire Service attended a gardener whose lawn mower caught fire. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
A crew from Dereham was called to extinguish a BBQ that had got out of control in Cranworth, near Shipdham, at 12.25pm on Saturday.
Firefighters tackled the blaze using hose jets.
A gardener had a surprise after a lawn mower caught fire in Mendham Lane, Harleston, at about 10.50am
A team from Harleston attended and use jets to put the fire out.
Meanwhile, in King's Lynn, a crew from the town's fire station helped a person who had fallen at 8.10am.
A crew was then sent to tackle a blaze in Fred Ackland Drive at about 11.50am, using hose reel jets to extinguish.