'Older people will feel let down' - Charity criticises TV licence changes

Age UK Norfolk says the BBCs decision to scrap universal free TV licences for over-75s will harm millions of older people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Age UK Norfolk says the BBC's decision to scrap universal free TV licences for over-75s will harm millions of older people.

From June next year, only over-75s who claim Pension Credit will receive the perk. But Age UK claims many people who are most in need of a free licence would lose it under the means-tested system.

The charity said about two-fifths of people entitled to Pension Credit - about 1.2m pensioners - are not receiving it, with some not knowing how to claim it.

Lin Mathews, head of charitable services at Age UK Norfolk, said: "Many older people loyal to the BBC will feel let down by this decision to axe the license. The TV is often a welcome companion especially on long dark winter evenings."

The BBC has said that funding the universal scheme would mean the closure of BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC News Channel, the BBC Scotland channel, Radio 5 Live, and a number of local radio stations.

Age UK Norfolk's advice help line - 0300 500 1217 - is open Monday-Friday 10am to 4pm or alternatively they can be contacted by email at advice@ageuknorfolk.org.uk