Search

Advanced search

BBC set to axe 450 jobs and Inside Out in raft of proposed cost-cutting measures

PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 02 July 2020

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Around 450 jobs are to be lost at the BBC, after the broadcaster announced a raft of changes to its regional services.

BBC Inside Out presenter David Whiteley Photo: David WhiteleyBBC Inside Out presenter David Whiteley Photo: David Whiteley

As BBC England works towards cutting £25m in costs over the next two years, the broadcaster has announced a host of changes in its local coverage.

Among the most noticeable of these is the scrapping of current affairs programme Inside Out  and the end of dual-presenters on local news bulletins in seven regions – with BBC Look East understood to be one.

First airing in 2002 and presented locally by David Whiteley, Inside Out will be replaced by a new investigative journalism programme produced from six regional hubs – one of which will be in Norwich.

Should the changes, which are up for consultation with staff, go ahead, it will also see the simplified scheduling brought in during the Covid-19 outbreak on BBC Radio Norfolk continued – which has seen longer, but fewer, live time slots.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk Counnty Council. Pic: ArchantSteve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk Counnty Council. Pic: Archant

Helen Thomas, director  of BBC England, said: “We are in the age of the Facebook community group and the WhatsApp neighbourhood chat. We must adapt to better reflect how people live their lives, how they get their news and what content they want.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re going to modernise our offer to audiences in England by making digital a central part of what we do.

“We’ll take forward lessons from Covid-19 that will make us more agile and more in touch with communities while also ensuring we are as efficient as we can be.”

Mr Whiteley, whose Twitter handle is @david_insideout, commented on the programme’s cancellation by tweeting: “Does this mean I change my Twitter handle now? It’s been an honour.”

It comes about as Norfolk Labour councillors and MPs urged the BBC to avoid making “regrettable” cuts to its regional political coverage.

Steve Morphew, leader  of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council, said the  changes – if made – would hamper political debate.

He said: “Just at a time when people are starting to think critically and constructively about the future direction of politics and asking questions, this is a really retrograde step.

“Nobody would mourn the loss of yah-boo politics but losing understandable in-depth analysis and investigation is a setback for informed debate.”

The BBC has not revealed how many jobs stand to be lost locally.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Now is not the time’ – why these eateries will not be reopening yet

Karolyn Hubbard, owner at Margo's in Bells Road in the window with the vintage cafe's takeaway menu. She has made the decision not to reopen on July 4 Picture: Margo's Lounge

Couple’s woe after finding out holiday was scrapped after ‘reading it in the paper’

Facing their holiday to Tenerife being cancelled; Chris Humphries, 79 and his wife Valerie, 73. Pic: submitted

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY