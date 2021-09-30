Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve feature on The One Show
- Credit: BBC/Steve Schofield
A Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve featured on The One Show on BBC One on Wednesday night.
Presenter Mike Dilger travelled to RAF Marham, near Swaffham, to hear about how an endangered bird had been causing problems for planes taking off.
The rare lowland Eurasian curlew had nested 20 yards from the runway, prompting concerns for their safety.
To protect the birds, the eggs were transported to Pensthorpe Natural Park where they were cared for until they hatched.
The birds were later successfully released at Ken Hill near Snettisham to the joy of environmentalists and the BBC One crew.
The feature showcased the natural environment of Norfolk's salt marshes and also highlighted the abundance of rare bird species in the county.
After the clip presenter Jermaine Jenas said it was "great to see the curlews find a new home".
