Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve feature on The One Show

Published: 11:35 AM September 30, 2021

RAF Marham and Pensthorpe Natural Park were featured on the BBC's The One Show Wednesday - Credit: BBC/Steve Schofield

A Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve featured on The One Show on BBC One on Wednesday night.

Presenter Mike Dilger travelled to RAF Marham, near Swaffham, to hear about how an endangered bird had been causing problems for planes taking off.

The lowland Eurasian curlew had nested 20 yards from the runway at RAF Marham - Credit: Ian Burt

The rare lowland Eurasian curlew had nested 20 yards from the runway, prompting concerns for their safety.

Aerial view of Pensthorpe Natural Park, Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

To protect the birds, the eggs were transported to Pensthorpe Natural Park where they were cared for until they hatched.

The birds were later successfully released at Ken Hill near Snettisham to the joy of environmentalists and the BBC One crew.

Pensthorpe Conservation Trust has been focusing on the UK’s highest conservation priority bird species, the curlew. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

The feature showcased the natural environment of Norfolk's salt marshes and also highlighted the abundance of rare bird species in the county.

After the clip presenter Jermaine Jenas said it was "great to see the curlews find a new home".