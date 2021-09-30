News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve feature on The One Show

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:35 AM September 30, 2021   
Programme Name: The One Show 2021 - TX: 29/04/2021 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Ronan

RAF Marham and Pensthorpe Natural Park were featured on the BBC's The One Show Wednesday - Credit: BBC/Steve Schofield

A Norfolk RAF base and nature reserve featured on The One Show on BBC One on Wednesday night.

Presenter Mike Dilger travelled to RAF Marham, near Swaffham, to hear about how an endangered bird had been causing problems for planes taking off.

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RA

The lowland Eurasian curlew had nested 20 yards from the runway at RAF Marham - Credit: Ian Burt

The rare lowland Eurasian curlew had nested 20 yards from the runway, prompting concerns for their safety.

Aerial view of Pensthorpe Natural Park, Norfolk.

Aerial view of Pensthorpe Natural Park, Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

To protect the birds, the eggs were transported to Pensthorpe Natural Park where they were cared for until they hatched.

The birds were later successfully released at Ken Hill near Snettisham to the joy of environmentalists and the BBC One crew. 

Pensthorpe Conservation Trust has been focusing on the UK’s highest conservation priority bird species, the curlew.

Pensthorpe Conservation Trust has been focusing on the UK’s highest conservation priority bird species, the curlew. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

The feature showcased the natural environment of Norfolk's salt marshes and also highlighted the abundance of rare bird species in the county. 

After the clip presenter Jermaine Jenas said it was "great to see the curlews find a new home".

Norfolk
Fakenham News
Swaffham News

