Springwatch presenter to join Norwich Big Garden Birdwatch

PUBLISHED: 11:04 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 26 January 2019

Lindsey Chapman, BBC presenter, who will be at the Big Garden Birdwatch event in Norwich this weekend. Picture: RSPB

Lindsey Chapman, BBC presenter, who will be at the Big Garden Birdwatch event in Norwich this weekend. Picture: RSPB

Birdwatchers and wildlife fans alike are being encouraged to spare an hour of their weekend and take part in the biggest wildlife event of the year.

From 10am this morning, (Saturday, January 26) the RSPB, along with the Friends of Waterloo Park and Springwatch presenter Lindsey Chapman are inviting people to help set a record for the most people taking part in a community Big Garden Birdwatch.

The largest wildlife survey in the world, every year more than half a million people take part in the event which asks people to spare an hour of their time to record the wildlife in their garden.

Lindsey Chapman, a BBC Springwatch presenter who will be appearing the Norwich event said: “I can’t wait to join the RSPB in Waterloo Park and would really encourage everyone to come along and get involved.”

The Big Garden Birdwatch event will take place in Waterloo Park from 10am-2pm.

