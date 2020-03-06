Search

Key figures discuss what needs to change in mental health care in Norfolk during live debate

PUBLISHED: 18:25 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:25 06 March 2020

On Friday, Sir Norman Lamb, Dawn Peri, Dr Dan Dalton of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Philip Eke of Norfolk and Waveney Mind took part in a discussion on what needs to change to improve mental health care in Norfolk. Picture: Staff

Archant

Key figures with experience in and of mental health care in Norfolk have taken part in a live debate on the topic.

On Friday, Sir Norman Lamb, Dawn Peri, Dr Dan Dalton of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Philip Eke of Norfolk and Waveney Mind took part in a discussion on what needs to change to improve mental health care in Norfolk.

The debate, which was broadcast live on BBC Radio Norfolk was the opening feature at Open Up at Open, a day-long event of workshops and talks focussing on the many issues around mental health which directly impact the people of Norfolk.

As well as covering the current state of mental health care provision, including whether there is still a stigma connected to mental ill health, waiting times and funding, the panel also discussed the role of social structures in ensuring good mental health for the whole community.

Dawn Peri, whose son Ibish took his own life in 2018, said she believed there was still a stigma surrounding mental ill health, she said: "To be honest I really don't think the stigma of mental health has gone. I still think it's quite a taboo subject."

Ms Peri said she felt people, needed to think about where mental health began and ended, she said: "We as a community need to pull together to try and help each other."

Mr Eke said while he agreed there was still a certain amount of stigma connected to mental ill health more people were talking about their mental health and as a result more people were seeking support.

He said: "It isn't just down to one organisation it's down to us all.

"People are more aware and starting to open up but we need to make sure that all organisations support each other, there's not one solution that is going to sort this."

Dr Dalton echoed Mr Eke's comments, he said: "What we need to do is think about how people get the support and help they need through education."

For more information on what else is happening during the day click here or visit the Open Up at pen Facebook page.

- Advice and support can be found via the Norfolk and Waveney Mind website

