New episode of Antiques Roadshow in Cromer to be aired in June

PUBLISHED: 19:47 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 31 May 2019

Experts assessing items the public brought along to the filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Experts assessing items the public brought along to the filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A second episode of the Antiques Roadshow visit to Cromer is going to be aired in June.

The BBC show came to the North Norfolk town in May 2018, with the first episode of the visit appearing on TV in February.

Now, a second episode is due to be aired on BBC One at 8pm on June 9.

North Norfolk District Council said it helped facilitate the show's visit.

Cllr Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said: "I am delighted to hear that Cromer will feature on a second episode of the Antiques Roadshow next week. We have been waiting keenly for this since the first show aired in February.

"Council officers pulled out all the stops to support the visit of the BBC just over a year ago and ensure a smooth day was had by all.

"It's a particularly good time of year for the show to be aired - promoting our district just ahead of the school summer holidays - and we are looking forward to seeing what finds the show reveals."

