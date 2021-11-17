BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer - Credit: Nick Butcher

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has praised NHS staff after revealing she was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year.

Mrs Reynolds revealed she was diagnosed with the condition in May and has since undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She said she received scan results back this week, which found the tumour had "gone".

Mrs Reynolds, who grew up in Suffolk, praised the "wonderful" staff at Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, as well as her family, friends and colleagues.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the presenter said: "During the past months I have not been on the telly and many of you have kindly been asking where I've been.

Hope you can join me for the @BBCLookEast news this lunchtime. In the meantime … some personal news from me and most importantly a huge thank you to the wonderfully kind, compassionate team at @NNUH. pic.twitter.com/Ub7ysH9U65 — Amelia Reynolds (@ameliareynolds0) November 17, 2021

"I was diagnosed with a type of bowel cancer at the beginning of May and have undergone a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"This week I got my scan results and they show the best possible outcome. The tumour has gone.

"Of course there will be many more scans and check ups to come, but I'm so grateful to the wonderful team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, my amazing husband and family, my dear friends and terrific colleagues.

"To all of you who have just had a diagnosis, who are going through treatment or who are starting the process of recovery I am thinking of you."

Mrs Reynolds made her first appearance back on Look East after her absence on November 5.