Journalist to jump from 15,000ft to raise money for Norfolk charity and to mark his 50th birthday
PUBLISHED: 15:15 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 21 July 2020
Archant
A BBC journalist and author is set to take on a 15,000ft skydive to raise money for a Norfolk charity.
Raffi Berg, an editor on the BBC News website, will jump higher than the most common altitude for amateur skydivers, to fundraise for Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham.
You may also want to watch:
The jump will take place on Mr Berg’s 50th birthday on August 2.
“I wanted to mark the occasion by doing something challenging and charitable,” Mr Berg said. “I’ve always loved animals and knowing about the tremendous work that Hillside does, I wanted to do it for them.”
Wendy Valentine, from Hillside Animal Sanctuary, said: “We are so grateful to Raffi for taking on this amazing challenge. It’s been a strange and difficult year for everyone and we are very worried that a drop in funds being received at the Sanctuary could have grave repercussions for our rescued animals.”
To donate https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/raffis-birthday-skydive
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.