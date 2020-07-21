Journalist to jump from 15,000ft to raise money for Norfolk charity and to mark his 50th birthday

Raffi Berg, an editor at BBC News, will take part in a skydive to raise money for Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Picture: John Watson Archant

A BBC journalist and author is set to take on a 15,000ft skydive to raise money for a Norfolk charity.

Dogs rescued from a puppy farm in Wales being cared for at Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Cheryl Copeland, assistant kennel manager, with two of the puppies. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dogs rescued from a puppy farm in Wales being cared for at Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Cheryl Copeland, assistant kennel manager, with two of the puppies. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Raffi Berg, an editor on the BBC News website, will jump higher than the most common altitude for amateur skydivers, to fundraise for Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham.

The jump will take place on Mr Berg’s 50th birthday on August 2.

“I wanted to mark the occasion by doing something challenging and charitable,” Mr Berg said. “I’ve always loved animals and knowing about the tremendous work that Hillside does, I wanted to do it for them.”

Oscar and Pixie at their new home at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary Oscar and Pixie at their new home at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Wendy Valentine, from Hillside Animal Sanctuary, said: “We are so grateful to Raffi for taking on this amazing challenge. It’s been a strange and difficult year for everyone and we are very worried that a drop in funds being received at the Sanctuary could have grave repercussions for our rescued animals.”

To donate https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/raffis-birthday-skydive