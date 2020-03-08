Search

TV star appears at Castle Quarter in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:38 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 08 March 2020

Holby star Alex Wilkinshaw (Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher) with the team in the CPR and defibrillator awareness event hosted by the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) at the Castle Quarter. From left, Pat Seaman, Angela Croucher, Karen Smithson, Sam Croucher, Al Moore and Fiona Andrews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holby star Alex Wilkinshaw (Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher) with the team in the CPR and defibrillator awareness event hosted by the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) at the Castle Quarter. From left, Pat Seaman, Angela Croucher, Karen Smithson, Sam Croucher, Al Moore and Fiona Andrews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He's used to practising medicine on-screen, but one BBC actor learned how to save lives in real life at an event in Norwich.

Holby star Alex Wilkinshaw (Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher) taking part in the CPR and defibrillator awareness event hosted by the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) at the Castle Quarter. With him is Sam Croucher, NARS fundraiser. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHolby star Alex Wilkinshaw (Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher) taking part in the CPR and defibrillator awareness event hosted by the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) at the Castle Quarter. With him is Sam Croucher, NARS fundraiser. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Walkinshaw is most recognisable for playing Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher in hospital-set drama Holby City, but was at the Castle Quarter on Saturday to lend a hand at a CPR and defibrillator awareness event.

The free-to-attend event was hosted by the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), a life-saving organisation that provides additional support to the ambulance service in the county.

Mr Walkinshaw worked with volunteer paramedics and fundraisers to teach CPR and other live-saving skills to shoppers and promote the organisation.

Across the country the number of people surviving a cardiac arrest outside of hospital has doubled in a decade, which has been attributed in part to increased CPR and defibrillator awareness.

