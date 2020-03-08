TV star appears at Castle Quarter in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:38 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 08 March 2020
He's used to practising medicine on-screen, but one BBC actor learned how to save lives in real life at an event in Norwich.
Alex Walkinshaw is most recognisable for playing Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher in hospital-set drama Holby City, but was at the Castle Quarter on Saturday to lend a hand at a CPR and defibrillator awareness event.
The free-to-attend event was hosted by the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), a life-saving organisation that provides additional support to the ambulance service in the county.
Mr Walkinshaw worked with volunteer paramedics and fundraisers to teach CPR and other live-saving skills to shoppers and promote the organisation.
Across the country the number of people surviving a cardiac arrest outside of hospital has doubled in a decade, which has been attributed in part to increased CPR and defibrillator awareness.