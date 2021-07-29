Norwich to feature in new BBC high wire documentary

Published: 9:25 AM July 29, 2021

Norwich is featured in a new BBC documentary about the dangerous world of high wire artistry.

Following Chris Bullzini, one of Britain's top high wire artists, the film looks at his life over two years and reveals why he is prepared to risk it all to perform.

After joining the circus as a teenager, Mr Bullzini, from Evercreech in Somerset, has become hugely successful with his talent for the high wire.

The film, Life on The High Wire - Our Lives, will take viewers with the high wire artist on a 230 metre-long tightrope walk, which hangs 20 metres over Norwich city centre.

Chris Bullzini in the documentary 'Life on the Wire - Our Lives' - Credit: BBC

When the pandemic hit, all acts were cancelled, which put his career at stake.

You may also want to watch:

With a daughter to raise and bills to pay, Mr Bullzini decided to push the limits to find new ways to perform without an audience.

Mr Bullzini said of walking the tightrope above towns like Norwich with no safety net or harness to catch him:

“It’s so real and you’re so alive when you’re up there. I spend all of my time training not to die.

“I like to keep death in my mind, the more that you are aware that you’re going die, the better you live.”

The documentary will air on BBC One on Wednesday, August 11, at 7.30pm.