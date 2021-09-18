First-look at BBC ‘Climategate’ thriller shot in Norfolk

Published: 1:40 PM September 18, 2021

Jason Watkins starring as UEA scientist Professor Philip Jones in The Trick. - Credit: BBC/Vox Pictures

The first images have been released of a BBC conspiracy thriller based on the ‘Climategate’ scandal which saw computer hackers target the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The Trick will tell the story of how Professor Philip Jones, director of climate research at UEA, found himself at the eye of an international media storm.

Victoria Hamilton as Ruth Jones in The Trick. - Credit: BBC/Vox Pictures

Hackers stole thousands of emails in 2009 putting the UEA at the heart of a global scientific scandal.

It led to Norwich scientists receiving death threats and one of the most rigorous scrutiny processes in UK academic history, which eventually cleared them.

The real-life Prof Phil Jones and Tim Osborn, director of research at the University of East Anglia's Climactic Research Unit. - Credit: UEA

The one-off 90 minute drama, to be aired this autumn, stars Line of Duty and The Crown star Jason Watkins as Prof Jones, and Victoria Hamilton as his wife Ruth.

The cast also includes George MacKay, Jerome Flynn, Adrian Edmondson, Aneirin Hughes, Tara Divina and David Calder.

EDP coverage of the UEA 'Climategate' scandal. - Credit: Archant

The BBC said parts of the drama were filmed in Norfolk as well as in London and Cardiff.

George MacKay and Jerome Flynn in The Trick. - Credit: BBC/Vox Pictures







