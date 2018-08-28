What is BBC Countryfile doing in The Broads?

Thurne Dyke Mill on the river Thurne. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

The beauty and wonder of The Broads during winter will soon be enjoyed by the whole nation.

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a film crew from the BBC One show visited Catfield C of E Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Pictures: Catfield C of E Primary School

BBC’s Countryfile will focus on the Norfolk and Suffolk national park as part of it Winter Special at 6pm on Sunday, February 10.

Broads National Park has shared its excitement on twitter, and said: “Don’t forget to tune into BBC1 tomorrow at 6pm for Countryfile Winter Special where they pay a visit to Thurne Mill, Hickling Broad and learn more about the Wild Watch camera scheme.”

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker recently joined pupils from Great Yarmouth’s Catfield C of E Primary School as to shoot a segment for the show about outdoor learning.

Headteacher Natalie Butcher said: “Outdoor learning is core to the curriculum and ethos in all of our schools and we have found the impact on the children’s well being invaluable.

“Children truly shine and show their true potential when given the freedom and time to explore the wonder of their natural environment in the beautiful surroundings that we are located in.”