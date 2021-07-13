Norwich projects awarded £122,000 from BBC Children in Need

Published: 3:07 PM July 13, 2021

Projects working with disadvantaged children and young people in Norwich have been awarded nearly £125k from BBC Children in Need.

The funding, which was made possible following BBC Children in Need’s 2020 Appeal in November, will support the delivery of vital services to young people in the area.

The children's charity has awarded three Norwich organisations - Connects and Co, Hamlet Centre Trust and Henderson Trust - a combined total of £122,967 in grants.

Connects and Co

Connects and Co who offer mentorships to young carers, have been awarded a three-year grant of £29,246 to deliver a mentoring programme to young carers in Norwich.

The mentoring programme aims to improve the young carers’ mental health whilst supporting the development of positive relationships with peers and improved educational attainment.

Sallie Wright, Project Manager at Connects and Co, commented: "A huge thank you to everyone at BBC Children in Need for their support.

"Many young carers talk of feelings of isolation and lack of confidence, but through our programme of support we are able to ensure these young people know that they are not alone."

Hamlet Centre Trust

Hamlet Centre Trust have been awarded a three-year grant of £65,599 to provide play and social activities for disabled children and young people.

The programme of support aims to build children's development and social skills whilst enabling them to participate in new activities which increase their overall wellbeing.

Pauline Morgan, chief executive at Hamlet Centre Trust, said: “This funding will enable us to provide invaluable support to children and young people facing unimaginable challenges locally. Thank you, BBC Children in Need.”

Henderson Trust

Henderson Trust has been awarded a three-year grant of £28,122 to deliver cycle maintenance workshops and media skills to children and young people experiencing poverty across Norfolk.

The programme supports young people to develop essential life skills, whilst building their confidence, self-esteem and wellbeing.

Melinda Connelly, BBC Children in Need regional head of the central region said: “We’re delighted to be awarding this new funding locally. Thanks must go to our remarkable supporters, who make awards like this possible.”

Across Norwich BBC Children in Need is currently funding 15 projects to a value of £876,000.