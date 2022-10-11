Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre

The Bargain Hunt team on a previous visit to the antiques centre - Credit: The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables

Antique lovers will be able to see a familiar shop on the small screen as the BBC's Bargain Hunt comes to a village store.

Camera crews will visit Warehouse Antiques and Collectables in Setchey, near King's Lynn, for the seventh and eighth time, after the programme previously visited the shop in 2019.

Bargain Hunt sees two teams with £300 each and one hour to buy antiques which they then sell at auction and try to make a profit.

Those who make the most profit, or lose the least are then declared the winner.

Teams will browse for treasures from more than 100 exhibitors and dealers in one of the largest antiques shops in the UK with a choice of vintage, retro, stamps, silver, militaria, coins, models, books, jewellery, bygone tools, shabby chic.

The store also features a vinyl record shop.

When the show visited last time crews visited the Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant next door which prepared their meals and its large function room, usually used for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, business meetings and private parties, was used as a green room.

Filming comes after the centre also featured on Antiques Road Trip.

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager at Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, said: “We are delighted once again to be welcoming Bargain Hunt back to the Warehouse Antiques and Collectables.

"With already six episodes aired on BBC One this next visit will make it eight.

"We are probably the most filmed antique centre in the UK."

It is not yet known when the camera crew will visit to film the episodes for series 64 of the long-running programme.



