BBC Autumnwatch set to showcase Norfolk's autumn and winter species
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
BBC crews have returned to Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk to showcase the county's autumn and winter species 'in all their glory' as they get set to broadcast live from the site this week.
The wonders of nature from the Norfolk countryside will be broadcast live to our screen this week as BBC crews and presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan return to the west Norfolk estate, near Snettisham.
The programme, which will air its first episode at 8pm on BBC Two on Tuesday, October 26, will explore what has changed in the county's natural world since spring, and highlight the Snettisham Spectacular.
It will also share the "most magical wildlife stories" this season from across the UK , including Northern Ireland and the Isle of Mull.
A video on BBC Springwatch's Twitter page shared how the team will explore how we can "better coexist with our environment".
Mr Packham and Ms Strachan were in Norfolk earlier this year for Springwatch, where they presented live for three weeks on the 4,000 acres estate.
Ahead of Tuesday's episode, Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Watches back to Wild Ken Hill this month following the amazing spectacle of Springwatch.
You may also want to watch:
"We are very much looking forward to seeing many of Norfolk’s iconic autumn and winter species in all their glory.”
As well as film crews, live wildlife cameras have been set up around the site to capture activity throughout the day, which includes a bird table cam.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 2 'Never seen anything like it' - Norfolk Christmas shopping frenzy has begun
- 3 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 5 'Landmark' former Tuttles store could be set for new lease of life
- 6 Gilmour advised to quit City for Rangers loan return
- 7 Norfolk roadworks to be aware of this week
- 8 Top five Norfolk campsites according to Tripadvisor
- 9 How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out
- 10 OPINION: Norfolk's coast needs some soul-searching to decide its future
These cameras are now live and are streaming from 10am to 10pm on BBCiplayer, and the BBC YouTube channel.
Wild Ken Hill, which stretches from The Wash north of Snettisham as far inland as Sedgeford, is pioneering an approach where rewilding and reintroducing beavers and native breeds of cattle works alongside regenerative agriculture to restore the landscape.
Mr Packham previously said he hoped in the long-term that the farm prospers and others take inspiration from it.
Nick Padwick, estate director at Wild Ken Hill, said: “Autumnwatch gives us an opportunity to sit back in our homes and see the results of our approach here at Wild Ken Hill.
"For example, we haven’t trimmed our hedgerows for the past two years and we are looking forward to seeing the rewards for our wildlife in the form of the incredible amount of berries and fruits which will sustain them over the coming months.”