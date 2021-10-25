BBC Autumnwatch set to showcase Norfolk's autumn and winter species

Published: 3:41 PM October 25, 2021

Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham and their Autmnwatch team have returned to Wild Ken Hill in Heacham. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

BBC crews have returned to Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk to showcase the county's autumn and winter species 'in all their glory' as they get set to broadcast live from the site this week.

The wonders of nature from the Norfolk countryside will be broadcast live to our screen this week as BBC crews and presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan return to the west Norfolk estate, near Snettisham.

The programme, which will air its first episode at 8pm on BBC Two on Tuesday, October 26, will explore what has changed in the county's natural world since spring, and highlight the Snettisham Spectacular.

It will also share the "most magical wildlife stories" this season from across the UK , including Northern Ireland and the Isle of Mull.

A video on BBC Springwatch's Twitter page shared how the team will explore how we can "better coexist with our environment".

Starting tomorrow evening at 8pm - BBC Autumnwatch live from Wild Ken Hill. pic.twitter.com/84Iv8rHTwT — AW PR (@AWPRCO) October 25, 2021

Mr Packham and Ms Strachan were in Norfolk earlier this year for Springwatch, where they presented live for three weeks on the 4,000 acres estate.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode, Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Watches back to Wild Ken Hill this month following the amazing spectacle of Springwatch.

Dominic Buscall, project manager at the Wild Ken Hill estate - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

"We are very much looking forward to seeing many of Norfolk’s iconic autumn and winter species in all their glory.”

As well as film crews, live wildlife cameras have been set up around the site to capture activity throughout the day, which includes a bird table cam.

These cameras are now live and are streaming from 10am to 10pm on BBCiplayer, and the BBC YouTube channel.

Our wildlife cameras are now LIVE!! 🤩 Streaming from 10am to 10pm over on our website follow the link below to watch all the latest action unfold! You can also watch our cameras LIVE on @BBCiPlayer and @BBC YouTube this series! 🐾🤩🧡



👉 https://t.co/r4wCGAwcqg#Autumnwatch pic.twitter.com/G4TjjDDgj8 — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) October 25, 2021

Wild Ken Hill, which stretches from The Wash north of Snettisham as far inland as Sedgeford, is pioneering an approach where rewilding and reintroducing beavers and native breeds of cattle works alongside regenerative agriculture to restore the landscape.

View of Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk. - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

Mr Packham previously said he hoped in the long-term that the farm prospers and others take inspiration from it.

Nick Padwick, estate director at Wild Ken Hill, said: “Autumnwatch gives us an opportunity to sit back in our homes and see the results of our approach here at Wild Ken Hill.

Nick Padwick, estate and farm director at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

"For example, we haven’t trimmed our hedgerows for the past two years and we are looking forward to seeing the rewards for our wildlife in the form of the incredible amount of berries and fruits which will sustain them over the coming months.”