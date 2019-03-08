Search

Town to be showcased to nation on popular BBC One programme

PUBLISHED: 12:08 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 17 September 2019

Lowestoft Museum is set to feature this week as part of a hit BBC One television programme. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Museum is set to feature this week as part of a hit BBC One television programme. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

It is a popular television programme which sees two antiques experts compete against each other.

And Lowestoft is set to feature as part of a forthcoming edition of the BBC TV series Antiques Road Trip.

Episode 14 of the 19th series of the hit TV show will be aired on BBC One this Thursday, September 19, with the most easterly town being showcased as two antique experts visit Lowestoft.

Also featuring prominently during the programme will be Lowestoft Museum, and its important collection of 18th-century Lowestoft Porcelain.

The museum, inside Broad House - a grade two listed building that dates from 1685 - is situated within Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

A Lowestoft Museum spokesman said: "Lowestoft Museum's porcelain collection will feature as part of Antiques Road Trip to be shown Thursday, September 19 at 4.30pm on BBC One."

Filming is understood to have taken place earlier this year for the hit TV show, as it is set to be broadcast later this week.

Experts James Braxton and Isabel Balmer will travel to Lowestoft in a classic car as they look to spend a £200 budget on antiques and collectibles which will then be sold at auction.

The sypnosis for Thursday's BBC One programme states: "Izzie and James visit the most easterly town in the country.

"Izzie potters about in Lowestoft learning about the porcelain 'trifles' manufactured for the 18th-century tourist trade, while James goes crabbing.

"True to form, Izzie just can't resist the attractions of chairs - Edwardian and Georgian.

"And James can't say no to a gigantic wine rack to go with his French cafe table.

"James is all fired up by a cannonball from a 1672 naval battle, and Izzie is charmed by an art deco necklace.

"Will age or beauty win the day at auction in Banbury?"

