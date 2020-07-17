Meet Norfolk’s Baywatch bobby who’s an online sensation
PUBLISHED: 14:49 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 17 July 2020
At work, he’s the custody sergeant who’s the backbone of the nick. When he’s off-duty, he’s the Baywatch bobby.
It all started when Lynn-based police officer Dan Frew, 41, filmed himself strumming the theme to 70s school soap Grange Hill on his guitar.
Friends on Facebook loved his retro riffing. Soon one string led to another, as requests came flooding in.
For the Baywatch theme, he donned a red leotard and blonde wig to run across the sands at Hunstanton dolled up as a parody Pammie.
For an A Team cover, he dressed as all four members of the renegade unit. His wife Maria doctored up a home-made dalek for Dr Who, before it was time to meet the Muppets for a jam.
His latest video features superhero He-Man battling to keep the secrets of Castle Grayskull out of the evil cutches of Skeletor.
“When I started it was just me playing the guitar,” he said. “I just thought this is getting a bit dull so I started trying to make it more interesting.”
A female colleague loaned Mr Frew a leotard and it was off to Sunny Hunny for a shoot with Maria.
“I already had the wig,” he said. “Fortunately it was a very low tide day, so I was able to get away from people.”
Father-of-two Mr Frew said his daughters Kelly, 19 and Savannah, 15 had grown accustomed to the house becoming an improvised film set, complete with tripod and green screen in the kitchen - or finding their dad wearing a dress and a wig while me mimes along to music.
“They’re used to me doing silly things anyway,” he said. “I’ve got a friend I used to do sketches with. I guess it’s the next step in my mental unhingement.”
To date, Mr Frew has posted 41 videos online. Five more are in the pipeline.
After 14 years on the force in Norfolk including stints in Lynn, Dereham and Downham Market, some fans are suggesting it would be criminal not to hang up his handcuffs for a career change.
“Music’s what I always wanted to do before the police but practicalities took over,” he said. “But I think this is a bit too niche.”
