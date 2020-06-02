Farmer may hire drone to find missing pony

Maisie the bay Welsh pony is missing after she escaped from her trailer. The horse has been spotted in the forest near Brandon. Photo: Sid King Sid King

A worried horse owner has put out an appeal for help after his pony escaped and wandered into a Norfolk wood.

Maisie the bay Welsh pony is missing after she escaped from her trailer. The horse has been spotted in the forest near Brandon. Photo: Sid King

Sid King, owner of the Riverside Farm, in Littleport, has been out in the forest near Brandon every day since Thursday May 28, as he desperately tries to find his bay Welsh pony Maisie.

The five-year-old mare, coloured brown with white socks, got spooked as they were parked at Little Lodge Farm, in Santon Downham, where Maisie escaped from her trailer and ran into the woods.

Since then there have been several sightings of a horse in and around Brandon.

The 60-year-old said: “She has been spotted a few times in different areas. On Saturday morning someone got in touch to say she was seen at a Brandon care home in the garden - we went straight across but we couldn’t find anything.

“We haven’t heard anything since, but we have a lot of people who have been on the lookout.

“It’s devastating and we are very worried. I have been staying in my lorry and we have been searching every day.”

Mr King has informed the Forestry Commission and police about his missing pony and hoped there would be another sighting of her soon.

But Maisie is easily spooked and the farmer has asked if anyone spots her to inform him or Little Lodge Farm of her location straight away.

Mr King added: “There is a lot of forest for her to wander but if she happens to get on the road and a car hits her someone could get seriously hurt, let alone the animal.

“I have had horses all my life and these things do happen, but we hope to get her back home soon.

“Please keep a look out for Maisie and if you see any sight of her, or anything you think might be her, get in touch as soon as possible.”

He said if they could not find her their next step would be to find a drone owner to search from above.

Anyone with any information on Maisie’s whereabouts should get in touch with Little Lodge Farm via email, info@littlelodgefarm.co.uk or call 01842 813438.