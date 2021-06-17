Breaking
Man in 20s drowned in country park lake
Published: 8:27 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM June 17, 2021
A man drowned at a Norfolk country park, police have confirmed.
It happened at Bawsey Pits shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, as temperatures in the county hit 30C.
Emergency services were called to the small lake at Bawsey Country Park.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene along with police, fire and paramedics.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from King's Lynn North and South assisted medics at the scene.
However they were unable to revive the man, aged 20, who died at the scene.
Norfolk Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and added that his family has been informed.
There are a number of signs at the park warning visitors to stay out of the water.