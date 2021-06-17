News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Man in 20s drowned in country park lake

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:27 AM June 17, 2021    Updated: 9:14 AM June 17, 2021
One of the warning signs at the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park where people are swimming and p

A man died at Bawsey Pits on Wednesday, June 16. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man drowned at a Norfolk country park, police have confirmed.

It happened at Bawsey Pits shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, as temperatures in the county hit 30C.

Emergency services were called to the small lake at Bawsey Country Park.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene along with police, fire and paramedics.

People swimming in the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park on Wednesday. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from King's Lynn North and South assisted medics at the scene.

However they were unable to revive the man, aged 20, who died at the scene.

Norfolk Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, and added that his family has been informed.

There are a number of signs at the park warning visitors to stay out of the water.

